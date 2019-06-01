EDITIONS
Jessie Ruth Cherian
Jessie Ruth Cherian spent nearly eight years at Google India specialising in digital marketing. A journalism graduate from Christ College, Bangalore, she enjoys good writing, deep conversation, and dark chocolate.
Women Entrepreneur

You will never fail if you're focused and flexible: Ratna Chadha, TIRUN Travel Marketing

by Jessie Ruth Cherian
20th Feb 2014 · 7 min read
Women Entrepreneur

Barriers are meant to be broken: Geetha Vishwanathan

by Jessie Ruth Cherian
7th Feb 2014 · 8 min read
Corporate Leaders

Women should use their multi-tasking skill to the hilt: Shalini Kapoor, Chief Architect, IBM India

by Jessie Ruth Cherian
1st Feb 2014 · 6 min read
Women Entrepreneur

Kashmir influence led Shabnam Tantray to launch Tent Jewelry to empower women

by Jessie Ruth Cherian
29th Jan 2014 · 3 min read
Entrepreneur

Golftripz offers a heady cocktail of golf and travel

by Jessie Ruth Cherian
20th Jan 2014 · 3 min read