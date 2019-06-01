Jinny, from a young age, has been curious about and sought to question the way things are. It is with this proclivity, she has become invested in questioning the prevalent discourse on management and it’s practice. In her practice as an organisational development coach, she has developed a rich understanding of the dynamics of organisations. Jinny uses her coaching skills to engage organisations in reflective conversations. Jinny has founded Thinking Partners, a (non) consultancy helping leaders manage the messy reality of organisational life.