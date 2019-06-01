EDITIONS
Jithamithra Thathachari
Jitha runs OperatorVC, a new kind of seed stage fund. If you’re building something interesting, check it out at
www.operatorvc.com
. He also writes on startups in his free time – see some of his previous work at
jitha.me
.
WARNING: Too much focus can constrain your startup
by Jithamithra Thathachari
10th Oct 2016
· 5 min read
How to save yourself from bad startup ideas that look good
by Jithamithra Thathachari
25th Nov 2015
· 6 min read
What’s the right time to start up?
by Jithamithra Thathachari
28th Oct 2015
· 5 min read
The three design mistakes of my life
by Jithamithra Thathachari
2nd Sep 2015
· 5 min read
Winners don't do things differently. They do different things
by Jithamithra Thathachari
12th Aug 2015
· 5 min read
Startups should not waste time and resources while building their MVP
by Jithamithra Thathachari
21st Jul 2015
· 5 min read
