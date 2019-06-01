EDITIONS
Jithamithra Thathachari
Jitha runs OperatorVC, a new kind of seed stage fund. If you’re building something interesting, check it out at www.operatorvc.com. He also writes on startups in his free time – see some of his previous work at jitha.me.
Resources

WARNING: Too much focus can constrain your startup

by Jithamithra Thathachari
Share on
10th Oct 2016 · 5 min read
Resources

How to save yourself from bad startup ideas that look good

by Jithamithra Thathachari
Share on
25th Nov 2015 · 6 min read
In Depth

What’s the right time to start up?

by Jithamithra Thathachari
Share on
28th Oct 2015 · 5 min read
Resources

The three design mistakes of my life

by Jithamithra Thathachari
Share on
2nd Sep 2015 · 5 min read
Resources

Winners don't do things differently. They do different things

by Jithamithra Thathachari
Share on
12th Aug 2015 · 5 min read
Resources

Startups should not waste time and resources while building their MVP

by Jithamithra Thathachari
Share on
21st Jul 2015 · 5 min read