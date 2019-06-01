EDITIONS
Kalyani Pandey
Kalyani Pandey is a freelance journalist based in Dubai. An alumni of Cardiff University, Wales. Apart from reading and writing, her other interests include films, food, aviation and travel.
Education
How Monk Prayogshala is putting India on the map of academic research
by Kalyani Pandey
25th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
art & culture
This Chennai-based techie has invented a spinning music chakra to help people learn classical music
by Kalyani Pandey
26th Dec 2017
· 3 min read
NGO
This Bengaluru based NGO is generating electricity and empowering rural Rajasthan
by Kalyani Pandey
16th Nov 2017
· 4 min read
Healthcare
InnerHour, a pioneer startup in online mental health-care impacts over 1000 lives in India
by Kalyani Pandey
13th Nov 2017
· 5 min read
Animal Rights
India’s first mobile pet crematorium is giving small animals the farewell they deserve
by Kalyani Pandey
9th Oct 2017
· 5 min read