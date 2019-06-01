Kashyap Deorah is the author of recently released book - The Golden Tap, the inside story of hyper-funded Indian startups. Kashyap is a serial entrepreneur who has spent the last 15 years in India and Silicon Valley. During this time he has started and sold three companies. He is an angel investor in over 20 companies in India and Silicon Valley. Deorah founded Chalo, a payments app which was acquired by OpenTable in 2013. Prior to that he founded Chaupaati, a phone commerce marketplace, sold to Future Group in 2010.