EDITIONS
Kashyap Deorah
Kashyap Deorah is the author of recently released book - The Golden Tap, the inside story of hyper-funded Indian startups. Kashyap is a serial entrepreneur who has spent the last 15 years in India and Silicon Valley. During this time he has started and sold three companies. He is an angel investor in over 20 companies in India and Silicon Valley. Deorah founded Chalo, a payments app which was acquired by OpenTable in 2013. Prior to that he founded Chaupaati, a phone commerce marketplace, sold to Future Group in 2010.
Resources

Tracking, the other side of navigation

by Kashyap Deorah
Share on
27th Jun 2016 · 5 min read
Entrepreneur

Why I wrote The Golden Tap

by Kashyap Deorah
Share on
10th May 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

How I discovered a connected world traveling through six continents

by Kashyap Deorah
Share on
2nd Apr 2016 · 9 min read
Resources

When is the best time to raise money?

by Kashyap Deorah
Share on
29th Mar 2016 · 4 min read
In Depth

When you run out of money (and ideas)

by Kashyap Deorah
Share on
23rd Mar 2016 · 8 min read
Resources

Why integrity matters in the startup ecosystem

by Kashyap Deorah
Share on
2nd Mar 2016 · 9 min read