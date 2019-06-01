EDITIONS
Things to consider before going for knee and shoulder surgery
If you don’t know why you need surgery for knee or shoulder injuries, or want to find more options to avoid surgery, then, it is important to get second medical opinion before making any decision about your medical condition.
20th Jun 2017
Important questions to ask before a surgery
Getting a second opinion regarding any medical diagnosis and through Telehealth services it becomes easy for patients. In this process you may obtain numerous references about the same diagnosis which help you to take the proper decision and course regarding your medical or surgical condition.
1st Jun 2017
5 key factors of growing telehealth industry
Telehealth holds the promise to deliver medical care in a timely manner and with a reduction in the high-cost medical visit. Online medical consultation is the best option as however, if you have no time to visit clinic, you can get medical advice through online medical condition.
23rd May 2017
Telemedicine solutions changing the medical world
27th Apr 2017
How telehealth services is transforming health care ?
27th Apr 2017
Is It Helpful to Go For An Online Doctor Consultation?
Telemedicine services are getting popular among patients and doctors as it not only convenient but also cost-effective for both of them.
25th Apr 2017
