EDITIONS
M. Diljun
Ms Diljun has been a freelance writer and editor for nearly a decade. She loves to read psychological thrillers when she's not breathing down the neck of her two children.
Women's Empowerment

A passion for writing sparked her true calling in life

by M. Diljun
Share on
28th Feb 2018 · 5 min read
Inspiration

How a Lucknow-based citizen group is spreading the spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony

by M. Diljun
Share on
15th Sep 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

The sweet crunch of success

by M. Diljun
Share on
14th Sep 2016 · 5 min read