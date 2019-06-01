Mahesh Singhi is the Founder and MD of Singhi Advisors. He has spent over two decades in the corporate advisory and financial services sector, servicing diverse clientele across project consulting, project finance, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking, and building up Singhi Advisors from ground zero to one of the leading M&A advisory firms in India. Mahesh brings more than two decades of extensive experience of servicing over 800 clients across various geographies and diverse sectors.