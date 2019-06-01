EDITIONS
Manan Shah
Manan is Co-Founder at Vozeal, a contextual video targeting technology. He is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur. While he is not hustling at Vozeal, he can be found at coffee shops in Bangalore reading a book.
Mobile
These 6 charts explain the radio cab app wars in the Indian market - Ola vs TaxiForSure vs UBER
by Manan Shah
30th Sep 2014
· 5 min read
Resources
Best Mobile UI Practices for developers
by Manan Shah
15th Jul 2014
· 4 min read
Straight Talk
Indian media business is ripe for disruption and here's why?
by Manan Shah
10th Jun 2014
· 6 min read
Resources
App monetization trends and strategies every mobile developer should know
by Manan Shah
14th Apr 2014
· 5 min read
Featured Articles
Your age and lack of experience may be the reason why your startup is not funded
by Abhash Kumar
2nd Apr 2014
· 4 min read
Featured Articles
Your degree may be the reason why your startup is not funded
by Abhash Kumar
25th Mar 2014
· 4 min read
