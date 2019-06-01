Dr. Marcus Ranney is the General Manager at Thrive India. Trained as a doctor at University College London, he practised clinical medicine in London before making the transition in 2011 to Mumbai, where he has since worked within the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry as a venture capitalist and strategic advisor. Dr. Marcus is an active outdoorsman and long distance runner, and has participated in expeditions to Mt. Everest, the Arctic Circle and the European Alps; he has also served as a medical officer in the Royal Air Force and at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.