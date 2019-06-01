Sinhasi Consultants Pvt Ltd was established in June 2005 under the leadership of the Founder and Managing Director, Ms. MimiPartha Sarathy. Sinhasi Consultants Pvt Ltd is a reputed personalized investment managers, offering end to end financial planning and financial advisory services as well as execution services. Sinhasi has crossed many milestones over the past 8 years. Today, Sinhasi is one of the top Independent Financial Advisory firms with several high profile clients and companies from various spheres of life, based in Bangalore and Mumbai. Mimi holds a Masters is Finance, Masters in Marketing and Diploma in Accounting from the Webster University in Geneva,Switzerland.Her contribution to space of Life Insurance is indeed noteworthy. Mimi Partha Sarathy is the recipient of Top of the Table (MDRT) Award which is the highest award in the life insurance industry recognized for her contribution to the understanding and business of life insurance for past eight consecutive years. The main objective with this discussion was to help women at every stage of their careers attain responsibility & make financial decisions that will impact their standard of living.