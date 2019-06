Ali is the Founder and CEO of Primaseller - a SaaS platform for multi-channel retailers. A graduate of NIT Surathkal and IIM Lucknow, Ali comes from a diverse experience of programming at Oracle, trading Cocoa and Coffee in Ivory Coast with Olam and then working with two of Rocket Internet's ventures Fabfurnish and OfficeYes, before starting off on his own with Primaseller in 2013.