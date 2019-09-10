Top 10 Social Bookmarking Websites in India

Social bookmarking Sites in India - It is a service that allows online users to add, edit, and share bookmarks of web documents. It is a way of people to store, organize, search, and manage "bookmarks" of webpages. Users save links to web pages that they like to or want to share, using a social bookmarking site to store these links. These bookmarks are usually public, and be viewed by other members of the site where they are stored.

Most social bookmarking services are organized by users applying "tags" or keywords to content on a website. This means that other users can view bookmarks that are associated with the chosen tags, and see information about the number of users who have bookmarked them. In many cases, users can also comment or vote on bookmarked items.

What kind of benefits social bookmarking platforms in India offer?

Social bookmarking plays an important role in social networking. Here, to clear the picture of social bookmarking, we are presenting some benefits of it.

• Increase the volume of traffic to web site

• Can drive quality audience on your site

• Gain quality traffic especially for new sites

Top 10 social bookmarking platforms in India

Many sites help you in social bookmarking in India. Now, we are here to aware you for social bookmarking sites and these sites are also helpful for your business.

1. Reddit.com: -

This is most knowing site of social bookmarking in India. The mission of Reddit is to help people discover places where they can be their true selves. In this, you can see the latest videos, images, and links. The listing of Reddit.com is free of cost.

2. Pinterest: -

This is very popular in social bookmarking in India. No one can imagine that 80% of women use this. Everyone accesses this before deciding to buy something to store. It is a type of consultant.

3. Stumble upon: -

This is one of the biggest social bookmarking sites in India. It is a discovery engine, that finds the recommended web content to its users. In this, along with the bookmarking, you can also save the extra detail, discuss about the content type. The permit users to get into their interest and they can also see the relevant content submitted by others.

Its feature allows to discover and rate the web pages, images mad videos according to the taste and interest of the user. It is easy to use and listing this is free.

4. Twitter: -

Twitter is a renowned social bookmarking site in India. It is superb and you can get it in several ways. First, the need is, you have to post the images, links, and videos with your account Which means you have bookmarked them. You can revisit them. There is a like button, you can also use it to like some tweets. Through them, you can also go back to your posts.

5. Digg.com: -

Digg is a news aggregator with a well-organized front page. The motive of the page is to select stories like science, trending political issues, and viral Internet issues. It introduced in July 2012 with support for sharing content with other sources such as; Facebook, twitter. It is famous for providing relevant and compelling content to the user.

6. Scoop.it: -

Scoop.it is a very famous bookmarking site ibn India. Every people aware of its features. It helps to build an online presence by publishing great content. At this site, you can easily share and publish your content and you can also share it on social media channels.

7. Delicious: -

It is the free bookmarking service in India. It is designed especially in the care of saving the best online data that you love. They keep your stuff safe. So hast when you need your stuff, they can present it. With the help of this, it is easy to make the collection of links, creating your search engine. It is a fast process to organize your links so that you can find easily on your finings.

8. Newsvine: -

Another best social bookmarking site in India is Newsvine (NBC News). It is a collaborative journalism news website that draws content from its users and professional journalists. This way they can discuss the news online.

9. Fark.com: -

Fark.com is a popular bookmarking site in India. It is not a weblog but it is a website, news aggregator, and editor social networking news site. Every year it receives 2000 and more than 2000 news submissions from its readership. From all of the submission, wired, noticeable, and funny news is taken as the blog of the day. Well, it is the best platform to show your business via content.

10. Bizsugar.com: -

This delivers the content that small business, entrepreneurs, and manages care about, without all the noises. You can share the business news with the help of content and also read the other information.

Conclusion

In last, we like to say that, social bookmarking is very important for your business. This will enhance the visibility of your website and also increase the ranking. The above-mentioned platforms are social bookmarking platforms in India which help you to boost your business efficiency. The Digital Marketing course provided by WebHopers Academy gives practical knowledge to students for websites mentioned.