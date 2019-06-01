EDITIONS
Mytaxreturns
Income tax rates for Entrepreneurs
by Mytaxreturns
25th Oct 2016
Find out if you are a resident, ordinary resident or a non-resident of India.
Your residential status determines your tax liability in India. Find out to know whether you are a resident, ordinary resident or a non-resident of India and pay appropriate taxes.
by Mytaxreturns
7th Aug 2016
