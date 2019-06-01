Neha Bagaria graduated from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with honours and triple majors in Finance, Marketing, and MIS. During her final semester there, she became the College Board Representative of India, and founded her first company – Paragon – and introduced the Advanced Placement Program to Indian students. Marriage brought her to Bangalore, owing to which Neha shut down Paragon and started working at Kemwell Biopharma, where she handled the HR, Finance, and Marketing aspects of the pharmaceuticals manufacturing business. Despite the substantial career progression achieved during her stint at Kemwell, Neha decided to take a sabbatical from work to focus on motherhood. During this personal journey, she became aware of various difficulties that most women face when they want to rejoin the workforce. As a restarter herself, the ambitious entrepreneur was compelled to create a platform that enables women on a sabbatical to relaunch their careers and founded JobsForHer (JFH) on March 8, 2015.