Nirdesh Singh has 10 years of experience in IT sector. He decided to start his own development company in 2012 and founded Zedex Info Pvt Ltd. where he is a director. His company has few in-house products where Fashionbuzzer.com
, a fashion e-commerce portal and WPFixs.com
a CMS development service. He loves to write about technology, startups, and business quite often related to his business. He always tries share business tips to new entrepreneur which he learned from his successful startup journey.