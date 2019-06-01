EDITIONS
Nisha Narayanan
Nisha Narayanan is a freelance writer and soon-to-be blogger. She recently quit her job in the publishing industry in a bid to pursue multiple passions, chief among which is being a full-time mom to her two children. She enjoys reading, writing, traveling, and taking on a little more than she can handle. The startup world fascinates her because she believes that at no other point in India's recent past has innovation and enterprise received so much support and attention, and she is keen on getting a ring-side view to the action.
Stories

The Delyver story: trials & triumphs of being a first mover in hyperlocal commerce and foodtech

by Nisha Narayanan
5th Nov 2015 · 7 min read
Stories

Ex-Innoz partners aim to disrupt consumers’ shopping habits through their video reviews app, Pollseye

by Team YS
9th Oct 2015 · 5 min read
fashion

From Gandhi to Modi, khadi has come a long way from being a weapon of non-violence 

by Nisha Narayanan
15th Aug 2015 · 4 min read
Resources

Is crowdfunding the right choice for you?

by Nisha Narayanan
12th Aug 2015 · 6 min read
Stories

2 corporate ‘escapees’ start up adventure travel company Altitude Syndrome

by Nisha Narayanan
22nd Jul 2015 · 5 min read