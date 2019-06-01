Nisha Narayanan is a freelance writer and soon-to-be blogger. She recently quit her job in the publishing industry in a bid to pursue multiple passions, chief among which is being a full-time mom to her two children. She enjoys reading, writing, traveling, and taking on a little more than she can handle. The startup world fascinates her because she believes that at no other point in India's recent past has innovation and enterprise received so much support and attention, and she is keen on getting a ring-side view to the action.