Objectsol Technologies Technologies
ObjectSol Technologies is specialized in the area of Mobile Application Development for iPhone, Blackberry, Windows Mobile apps and web development in Kolkata, India.
How to set up your own IPTV network
17th Aug 2017
IPTV for business
20th Jul 2017
How Magento helps to upgrade your business
Magento is a well-known eCommerce platform. It is used by many people as robust solutions for online eCommerce business. It is built on open source technology that provides the merchants with flexible shopping cart system. Almost 240,000 merchants have put its trust in the eCommerce software. It gives the tools that attract more prospects, makes more money and sells more products.
20th Apr 2017
Android app development benefits your business
Android apps have a wide range of categories. It is very much popular among the users. With Android app development, processing business operations has become a lot easier.
3rd Apr 2017
Advantages of using WordPress for business sites
10th Mar 2017
How IPTV can help your business
IPTV is a process to deliver content over IP based network that uses the internet. It is another kind of streaming videos that allows the content to be displayed on the viewer’s television. It will be played and you don’t have to wait for the whole video to download. IPTV content is stored on the remote servers that are located around the world. It is spread widely over the internet to the viewer’s television. IPTV allows two way communications between the user and program.
9th Mar 2017
