I am Pallavi. It’s CPRN for short. My full name won't fit in my passport. I was born to play with my voice. Emoting, voicing, RJing, MCing, hosting live shows on radio and television. Having also taught Geography and Dramatics side by side in St. Mary’s School, I was working with the National Radio and Television channels of India as a newsreader, announcer and voice person. I was a popular radio jock of the city, hosting the evening drive time show called ‘Bumper to Bumper’ till I lost my voice in 2005. Myasthenia Gravis and a 3 time Thymoma survivor, 3 big surgeries, n number of pneumonia attacks, a cut left diaphragm and a scarred right lung. Coping with all and taking life head on....I spend life with my 11 year old son and my partner for life Rahul Narvekar and my two labs Shona and Kajri, in New Delhi, India. I love painting, sketching, writing, photography, cooking and beautifying my home. I am currently working as Group Head, CSR, Radio Mirchi, ENIL.