Pankit Desai is the Co-founder & CEO of Sequretek, a Mumbai-based cyber-security start-up launched in 2013. He is a veteran of the IT industry with a career spanning over two decades with experience in Executive, Management, Sales, Business Operations, and Global Delivery. Prior to Sequretek, he was with Rolta as the President of Business Operations. He has also served in a senior leadership capacity with NTT Data Inc, Intelligroup, Wipro, and IBM India.