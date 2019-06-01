EDITIONS
Login
Parag Gore
Founder at 'Box of Science'. We provide activity based science and technical education. My vision is to represent an idea, the possibility of transforming the ways and means of education...
Unboxing Classroom 2.0
by Parag Gore
Share on
4th Jul 2017
· 3 min read
Creative Education for Wealth
by Parag Gore
Share on
15th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
Getting Nobel for India
We need a new model of education
by Parag Gore
Share on
6th Oct 2016
· 2 min read
SciAct - Science in Action
by Parag Gore
Share on
6th Sep 2016
· 2 min read