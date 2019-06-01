Paras Chopra is the Founder & CEO of Wingify, an India based fast-growing software company that makes globally admired technology products like Visual Website Optimizer (VWO) and PushCrew. With a background in computational biology, machine learning, online marketing and web technologies, he started Wingify in early 2009. Twice featured in the Forbes list, in 2014 the Forbes India “30 Under 30” List followed by 2016 top “promising young leaders and game changers” under the age of 30 in Asia, he believes in customer obsession, innovation, experimentation & failure, and data driven decisions. Paras is an avid reader & his interests include philosophy, science, and business.