Payel Banerjee
Payel believes learning is a never ending process and practicing makes learning worth. She is a devoted music, book and coffee lover. A difficult one to find and impossible to forget. She tweets as @PayelBanerjee5
How yoga & meditation helped an engineering student become a successful entrepreneur
by Payel Banerjee
23rd May 2017
How a Nutritional Program Became a Life-saver For This Malnourished Child
by Payel Banerjee
16th Feb 2017
How a Farm Pond Helped This Family’s Farming Revenues Multiply Ten-fold
by Payel Banerjee
6th Dec 2016
Teaching Kids About the Universe with Inflatable Planetarium
This story is about Prajwal, a B.Sc student who got the support of LEAD to promote his Inflatable Planetarium to give school kids a clear idea about the universe.
by Payel Banerjee
19th Oct 2016
