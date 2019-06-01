EDITIONS
Prakriti Kargeti
Prakriti Kargeti is a writer based in Mumbai. She has worked extensively in television in the capacity of a producer. She is currently writing for films, television and the digital space.
Education
2 architects are on a mission to build schools out of bamboo for Delhi’s slum children
by Prakriti Kargeti
6th Sep 2017
· 5 min read
Education
Womenite is fighting patriarchy by teaching children gender equality
by Prakriti Kargeti
17th Aug 2017
· 7 min read
Child Labour
ChildFund India is combating child labour, trafficking, and marriage across 14 states
by Prakriti Kargeti
13th Aug 2017
· 11 min read
art & culture
HaikuJAM is bridging the gap between India and Pakistan through poetry
by Prakriti Kargeti
12th Aug 2017
· 7 min read
Social Innovation
Parikrama helps senior citizens age beautifully through skill-based learning
by Prakriti Kargeti
8th Aug 2017
· 5 min read
Inclusion
Amidst silence and apathy, India’s Goonga Pehalwan brings home third Deaflympic gold medal
by Prakriti Kargeti
3rd Aug 2017
· 5 min read
