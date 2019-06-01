EDITIONS
Prakriti Kargeti
Prakriti Kargeti is a writer based in Mumbai. She has worked extensively in television in the capacity of a producer. She is currently writing for films, television and the digital space.
Education

2 architects are on a mission to build schools out of bamboo for Delhi’s slum children

by Prakriti Kargeti
6th Sep 2017 · 5 min read
Education

Womenite is fighting patriarchy by teaching children gender equality

by Prakriti Kargeti
17th Aug 2017 · 7 min read
Child Labour

ChildFund India is combating child labour, trafficking, and marriage across 14 states

by Prakriti Kargeti
13th Aug 2017 · 11 min read
art &amp; culture

HaikuJAM is bridging the gap between India and Pakistan through poetry

by Prakriti Kargeti
12th Aug 2017 · 7 min read
Social Innovation

Parikrama helps senior citizens age beautifully through skill-based learning

by Prakriti Kargeti
8th Aug 2017 · 5 min read
Inclusion

Amidst silence and apathy, India’s Goonga Pehalwan brings home third Deaflympic gold medal

by Prakriti Kargeti
3rd Aug 2017 · 5 min read