Pramod Kumar Srivastava
I am a young optimistic person who is always ready to learn more and more to grow every day, I am holding the degree of Computer Science Engineering, Presently working as Digital Marketer in Sprintzeal and trying to do better every day.
Tips for Writing Catchy Titles to Grab Reader’s Attention
by Pramod Kumar Srivastava
28th Aug 2018
· 4 min read
Top 25 PMP® Interview Questions And Answers You Must Prepare For in 2018
by Pramod Kumar Srivastava
27th Jul 2018
· 9 min read
Why we love demand for certified professionals (and you should, too!)
by Pramod Kumar Srivastava
13th Jul 2018
· 3 min read