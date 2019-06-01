A coach to budding entrepreneurs, marketing and brand building specialist, and an entrepreneur himself, Pratik Seal wears many hats. With a career spanning over 19 years in the field of Brand Management, Product Development and Business Leadership, Pratik understands the dynamics and nuances of the consumers.As a marketer, he has played an invaluable role in creating leading brands like Housing.com
, Micromax, Life Ok, from ground up, establishing a differentiated proposition in their respective competitive market spaces. Pratik’s rich experience of developing brands from incubation to expansion with incisive marketing guidance suited to meet the current environment makes him a uniquely competitive mentor. While he enjoys mentoring youngtalents grow their business, he is also running his passion project in the content discoverability space called ‘2iddle’. Currently, Pratik works in the capacity of Group CMO at AGS Transact Technologies Limited. Free-spirited and dynamic by nature, when Pratik is not having a blast at work, he likes to watch movies, readbooks and spend time with his three canines.