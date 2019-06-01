Pravin Shinde is the digital analytics expert at Adobe India Systems Pvt. Ltd. with a rich experience in developing and using analytical systems. He specializes in digital marketing, analytics and personalization. He was instrumental to establish the analytics practice in companies like Flipkart, Rediff and startups; enabling them to connect business with data. Pravin holds a Masters degree in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. He started his career as a developer and eventually switched to the fascinating world of data science. Currently, he leads the Analytics Excellence Centre for Adobe India to establish business Intelligence, data science and personalization charters for companies across sectors like eCommerce, FSI and media.