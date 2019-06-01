EDITIONS
Login
Priyanka Desai
I help brands scale up using content marketing and online PR. Currently exploring the Himalayas, I share my adventures on
Snapchat
(blogger priyanka). I’m available 24/7 on
priyanka261990@gmail.com
to help you with your content marketing.
Opinion
Scientific reasons people are wired to respond to visual marketing
by Priyanka Desai
Share on
5th Apr 2018
· 4 min read
Opinion
5 surefire tips to generate press coverage for your startup
by Priyanka Desai
Share on
17th Aug 2017
· 8 min read
Resources
State of content marketing in 2016: the hits and the misses
by Priyanka Desai
Share on
26th Dec 2016
· 8 min read
Resources
8 content marketing trends to help you dominate 2017
by Priyanka Desai
Share on
22nd Nov 2016
· 7 min read
Resources
8 steps to a successful content marketing strategy
by Priyanka Desai
Share on
28th Sep 2016
· 9 min read
Inspiration
50 habits of extraordinary entrepreneurs
by Priyanka Desai
Share on
17th Sep 2016
· 8 min read
More Stories