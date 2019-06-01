EDITIONS
Puja Marwaha
A post-graduate diploma holder in Human Resources from XISS – Ranchi, Puja Marwaha joined CRY in 1994 and presently is the CEO of the organization. Puja strongly believes that children should be at the heart of all development narratives.
Building a ‘Chakravyuha’ – cracking the complexities of modern slavery, including trafficking
by Puja Marwaha
7th Sep 2018
· 5 min read
Of unlocking doors and other possibilities: why fighting child labour is of paramount importance
by Puja Marwaha
5th Jul 2018
· 5 min read