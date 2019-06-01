EDITIONS
Login
Queeny Mahajan
Academically a Political Science major , Queeny is a social policy enthusiast. Rich in experience from working with different NGOs, she likes to write about concrete social issues and new-age change makers.
Education
How Dost Education is empowering low-income parents to promote early childhood development at home
by Queeny Mahajan
Share on
9th Mar 2018
· 6 min read
Story
This 24-year-old Hyderabadi feeds 1,000 people every day before having his own breakfast
by Queeny Mahajan
Share on
6th Mar 2018
· 4 min read
NGO
This journalist’s mission has saved 5,000 girls from sex trafficking
by Queeny Mahajan
Share on
30th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
Social Enterprise
Bringing farm products to city kitchens, this agripreneur is empowering village youth
by Queeny Mahajan
Share on
25th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
Stories
Moved by friends’ experiences, Karthikeyan sets up a village community for the disabled
by Queeny Mahajan
Share on
22nd Jan 2018
· 4 min read
Social Enterprise
This farming app lets you grow and harvest your own organic food
by Queeny Mahajan
Share on
3rd Jan 2018
· 6 min read
More Stories