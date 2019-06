Rachna Jaiswal is a lawyer and she has done her Masters in law from Osmania University. Previously she has worked with a reputed law firms like M/s Fox Mandal Little n M/s Dua Associates. Currently she has her own firm. She has published one children’s book ‘Cinderella Retold.’ She likes to write about the social issues that have plagued the society. She feels it is very essential to promote gender equality especially country like India where gender equality is rarely observed.