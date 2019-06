Ramkumar R S, has over 25+ years’ experience in marketing. He is a consultant to multiple early-stage companies and specialises in purpose driven growth, why driven marketing, product-market resonance and brituals. He is a facilitator for “Leading from within” workshops that focus on entrepreneurial leadership. Ramkumar is also a published poet and writer. He started learning Bharatanatyam for Spiritual reasons from the age of 35. For more information see : www.rsrinnovations.com.