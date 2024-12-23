CRY launches ‘Girl Interrupted’ initiative to champion secondary education for girls

Child Rights and You (CRY) has unveiled its initiative, Girl Interrupted, as part of its ongoing Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai campaign. This campaign is a call to address one of India’s most pressing issues—an interruption in girls’ education, particularly at the secondary level.

According to a press statement, The Girl Interrupted campaign shines a spotlight on the stark reality that millions of Indian girls face when societal norms, financial barriers, and gender biases disrupt their educational journey. These interruptions don't just curtail their potential but significantly hinder societal and national progress.

From compelling visuals and thought-provoking videos to nationwide awareness activities, every element of this campaign drives home the critical importance of uninterrupted secondary education for India’s girls.

Conceptualised by TistaThinks, the campaign will emphasise the importance of a woman’s contribution to society and how a nation can prosper when women prosper.

Key features of the campaign include:

Social media engagement: A series of creative visuals and narratives emphasising how interruptions impact girls' lives and the nation's growth.

The 'Girl Interrupted' film: A powerful film to raise awareness about the importance of education for girls to fulfil their dreams.

Eye-catching posters and branding in metro trains across Mumbai and the southern region.

Community walks in South India and Pune to mobilise local support and spread awareness.

Running from December 2024 to January 2025, the campaign is designed to spark a national conversation and inspire action, the press statement added.

Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY said, “In the first phase of Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai, the campaign highlighted how essential it is for girls to complete their school education–not just for them but because the entire nation benefits from it.”

“During the first three months of the campaign, we ensured that 1,90,060 girls were enrolled in school through mass enrollment drives carried out in 5093 intervention villages and slums, 886 gram panchayats took the pledge to support and ensure completion of education for girls, felicitated girls who passed in 10th and 12th standard in 1,768 villages, felicitated 1,333 Schools which aimed for 100% enrollment and transition from 5th to 12th standards, and 2,07,906 signatures were collected as part of the pan-India Signature Campaign,” she added.