Rohit Lohade
Rohit Lohade is the Co-founder at www.businesssetup.in
Resources
How you can save 40pc of unnecessary expenses while running a business
by Rohit Lohade
24th Nov 2016
3 min read
In Depth
How to make Rs 6 Cr in a day doing nothing
by Rohit Lohade
19th Feb 2016
3 min read
Resources
Are you eligible for schemes under ambitious Startup Action Plan?
by Rohit Lohade
19th Jan 2016
3 min read
Resources
What exactly does filing of Income Tax Return mean
by Rohit Lohade
27th Aug 2015
5 min read
Resources
For dummies: a basic guide to Mobile Wallets
by Rohit Lohade
29th Jun 2015
2 min read