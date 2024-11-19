Rohit Gajbhiye is the MD and Founder of LEO1. An alumnus of both IIT Bombay and Stanford Ignite, Rohit has honed his skills and knowledge in the realms of FinTech and banking. His journey in the financial sector includes significant contributions at DBS Bank, Singapore, particularly in the Consumer Credit Space. With expertise spanning Credit Risk, Commercial Banking, and Liquidity Risk Management, Rohit has cultivated a deep understanding of the intricate dynamics of the financial world. Rohit's visionary leadership at LEO1 has led to pioneering initiatives that have positively impacted countless learners and educators alike. Rohit envisions a future where global school fee payments are streamlined and effortless. Under his leadership, LEO1 revolutionised the traditional fee collection model by offering schools the convenience of upfront annual fee collection, regardless of scale, at the beginning of the academic year. Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Rohit is actively engaged in global initiatives aimed at sustainable development and socioeconomic progress. As a member of the United Nations Global Sustainability Index Institute (UNGSII) and the World Economic Forum, Rohit contributes his expertise towards shaping policies and strategies that drive positive change on a global scale.