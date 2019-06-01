My name is Dr (Mrs) Roxy Arora. I am a Dental Surgeon and graduated from Manipal University in 1996. I belong to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and am of Dogra Ethnicity.I have lived in the U.K from 1973 to 1981 along with my parents and have experienced racial discrimination as a child. I have stayed in Kuwait from 1987 to 1990 and had to flee that kingdom during the Gulf War. Jihad In My Saffron Garden is my debut novel. It is an interfaith love story set against the backdrop of the origin of insurgency in Kashmir. The book is a romantic thriller and it conveys the message of world peace and religious tolerance.My novel has a strong woman crusader who possesses a keen sense of right and wrong. Jihad in my saffron Garden is available at all leading book stores and on amazon.in