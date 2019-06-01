EDITIONS
Rupesh Maheshwari is a Bangalore based writer covering topics related to business & economics, finance, tech, and strategy. CA by profession, he works with Infosys Ltd. and knows a thing or two about FP&A, IFRS, MIS reporting, international taxation and revenue assurance. When not doing any of the fancy stuff mentioned above, he can be found with a book in hand, oblivious to his surroundings, unless there's an Indo – Pak cricket match on TV! He can be reached at carupesh16@gmail.com and on twitter @Rupesh_Kalantri. www.rupeshmaheshwari.com

Is Ache Din over for Indian Start-ups?

2nd Apr 2017 · 8 min read

Is FinTech the Next Big Thing or a Flavour of the Season?

28th Feb 2017 · 6 min read

How Reliance Jio unleashed the much-needed digital tsunami in the Indian Telecom Industry

17th Feb 2017 · 7 min read

The Epic Rise of Patanjali: Game-changer in Indian FMCG Industry

25th Jan 2017 · 5 min read