Sabarish Nair is an early believer and investor in blockchain technology. His goal is to create blockchain related content which is informative and thought-provoking for his audience. Due to the complex nature of the technology and misused applications in cryptocurrency, people fail to understand the potential of the technology in real-world applications.





He aims to get rid of common fears around the technology and help people understand its implications to liberate themselves from limited and traditional systems.

He envisions a world without intermediaries.