Sachin is the CEO & Co-founder of HackerEarth. He wears multiple hats at HackerEarth. In the early days, he was directly involved in the product development and writing code. Currently he leads the Marketing team, overlooks the Sales strategy and drives the Sales team, is responsible for setting up the operations process and actively contributes to Product Management and Strategy. Sachin is always on a lookout for a challenge and new responsibilities.