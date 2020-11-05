Menu
Pitch To Us

Sahil Kashyap

Sahil Kashyap, a dynamic entrepreneur and the brilliant mind behind THN News, a leading online news media company that covers a diverse range of topics, including Tech, Business, Marketing, Sport, Health, and Entertainment. With a strong background in digital marketing, Sahil Kashyap is not only the founder of THN News but also an accomplished author, having penned two insightful books: 'How to Build a Startup' and 'The Myths of Digital Marketing.' His expertise as a digital marketing strategist has been instrumental in the success of THN News, making it a go-to source for reliable and up-to-date information across various industries.

  • 5th Nov 2020
    9 Tips To Dramatically Improve Your Business Performance
    Business & Entrepreneurship
  • 9th Oct 2020
    How blockchain affects digital marketing?
    Marketing & Sales
  • 25th May 2020
    10 Tips To Start Your Digital Marketing Career
    Opinion
  • 20th May 2020
    6 Startup Tips From a Young And Successful Entrepreneur
    Business & Entrepreneurship