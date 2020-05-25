10 Tips To Start Your Digital Marketing Career

Digital marketing, online marketing, internet advertising…whatever you call it, marketing your company online is a big deal these days. After all, internet usage has more than doubled over the past decade and this shift has massively affected how people purchase products and interact with businesses.

So, what is digital marketing? Digital marketing is like any other type of marketing. It’s a simple way to connect with and influence your potential customers on the internet. The real difference between digital marketing and traditional marketing is, you connect with and influence those customers online.

If you’re looking to break into the digital marketing industry, there’s no better time than now. India aims to become a $1-trillion digital economy by 2025 and digital infrastructure will play a key role in this journey. According to research, the digital economy is growing at a 9.2% rate in India and the average salary of a digital marketer in India is 4-5 Lac per annum.





I’ve compiled the top tips for aspiring digital marketers who wish to kick-start their career in digital marketing.





​1) Hunger To Learn





Almost everything starts with your passion and knowing about what you love and doing what you love is what you must aim at. Digital marketing is the fast-growing and one of the most competitive industry these days. This industry requires passion and a desire to succeed. If you have these traits no one can stop you to become successful in this industry.





2) Stay Updated





If you want to stay at the top of the digital marketing industry you need to follow major digital marketing sites and influential people on social media. As the major players of this industry like Google, Facebook, and Twitter regularly update their platforms and algorithms, you’re in big trouble if you don’t update yourself with the latest changes in digital marketing.





Follow these websites to stay updated





SEO –­­­­Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal, Neil Patel

Social Media – Social Media Examiner, Social Media Today





Content – Hubspot, MOZ





PPC –PPC Hub Bub PPC Hero, Search Engine Land





3) Build Network





Surround yourself with people who have more eagerness to learn and who is more talented than you. Connect with people on social media of the same industry and talk to them. Attend digital marketing conferences and meetups in your area to nurture relationships with other digital marketers and improve your skills





The people you meet will be your ongoing support network who will help and guide you, when you run into problems, as well as help to open doors to opportunities you might not have otherwise found. Stay in touch with the right people to increase your professional circle.





4) Start a Blog





Most of the digital marketer starts their career as a blogger. Why? Blogging is a great way to show your skills and expertise by writing a blog on a particular topic. If you are writing good content for your audience they will surely gonna love it and will start taking you seriously.

5) Personal Projects





Learn to find a personal project for yourselves. Every digital marketer should have personal projects to test out their skills and knowledge, try to get projects of ( Social Media, Content Marketing, Google Ads, SEO etc.) and take accountability for the success or failure of the project.





Always try out your own ideas and implement them by yourself. Learn from your mistakes and don’t just treat digital marketing leaders’ opinions as verity. Everything isn’t always white in the digital marketing industry.

These websites are best in the industry for freelancer projects.





Upwork Fiverr Freelancer People Per Hour





6) Personal Branding





Start building your personal branding from today. Building a personal brand is like building your own home. Know your USP, invest your time and money in personal branding. If you want to show an employer that you can build their company’s visibility then you need to show that you can firstly build your own personal brand.





A strong online presence could potentially be important and the deciding factor between two candidates who have applied for the same position in the same company. For me, personal personal branding is the most important thing for a digital marker.

What can I do for personal branding?

1. Start making videos on Youtube

2. Start a podcast

3. Start your own blog

7) Get Nerdy

A digital marketing you should have the basic knowledge of HTML for making WordPress website. You don’t need to become an expert in web development but if you know your way around the admin panel of a blog or website and can make minor updates by yourself, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and impress employers too.

Basic knowledge of HTML and graphic design would help to make you stand out among the less technically minded digital marketing candidates.





8) Find a Mentor or Guru





Nothing is better than to from a mentor or a guru who has been there before and can help you to learn from their mistakes. Having someone close to reaching out who can guide you properly when you are about to make a mistake. Having a mentor in life is really important if you want to get succeed.





9) Build a LinkedIn Profile.





As we all know LinkedIn is a professional community, where you can learn a lot from experienced people and stay up to date. All you need is just drop a message to anyone and start the conversation. But remember no one going to take you seriously unless and until you have a professional LinkedIn profile. Having an up to date profile will also show employers you really know your stuff.





10 ) How Analytics Work

If you want to stand out from the crowd you should understand the metrics of social media and Google analytics. If you cannot read the metrics you will be going to fail for sure. So, it is important to understand the importance of these metrics. Google’s Partner program is free which will teach you the basics and it’ll be useful for helping you build your blog too.