Sajid Shariff is currently a graduate student at Stanford University in California. Most recently, Sajid worked as a strategy consultant in New York and New Delhi with Fortune 100 clients in Financial Services and Information Technology sectors. Prior to that, he helped develop market predictive models at Allianz Global Investors in Munich, Germany. Sajid is also a passionate guitarist and an undergraduate from IIT Bombay, where he served as the General Secretary. While at Palo Alto, he advises a healthcare startup, HealthTap, on its customer acquisition strategy. You can contact him at sajid.iitb@gmail.com