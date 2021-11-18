Saksham along with being a Co-Founder leads the Company’s Business Growth at Lights Out Studio. Stepping away from an integral role at JLL India, accelerating the growth of large enterprises across wide-ranging sectors, Saksham chose to venture out on his own. Through the course of just 3+ years, Saksham managed to stitch together an impressive team of designers, technologists, and storytellers to bring in international clientele and collaborators to the firm. He’s an ardent content creator by passion and hosts 2 popular YouTube & Podcast shows online.