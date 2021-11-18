Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Saksham Mendiratta

Saksham along with being a Co-Founder leads the Company’s Business Growth at Lights Out Studio. Stepping away from an integral role at JLL India, accelerating the growth of large enterprises across wide-ranging sectors, Saksham chose to venture out on his own. Through the course of just 3+ years, Saksham managed to stitch together an impressive team of designers, technologists, and storytellers to bring in international clientele and collaborators to the firm. He’s an ardent content creator by passion and hosts 2 popular YouTube & Podcast shows online.
  • 18th Nov 2021
    DTC's endgame: Creating a subscription business
    Opinion
  • 16th Nov 2021
    [Techie Tuesday] कैसे डिजिटल कॉमर्स की दुनिया को बदल रहे हैं UI/UX ?
    टेकी ट्यूसडे
  • 16th Nov 2021
    [Techie Tuesday] How UI/UX is changing the digital commerce landscape
    Techie Tuesdays