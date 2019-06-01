EDITIONS
Sanjay Austa
Sanjay Austa is a Journalist and photographer who divides his time between New Delhi and Himachal. For most of the year he is on the road traveling and writing about people, art and culture and places.
Wheelchair- bound virtuoso Ritu Rawal shows the world how to shake a leg
24th May 2015
· 4 min read
This Delhi roadside chaiwalla cycles 100 km a day to peddle his 24 books
17th May 2015
· 8 min read
Ranaram Bishnoi, the 75-year-old who stopped the march of the desert
25th Apr 2015
· 4 min read
From a roadside tea stall to the Mitticool success story: How Manshuk Lal Prajapati did it all
15th Apr 2015
· 4 min read
Dom Raja: untold story of the untouchable keeper of Varanasi's sacred flame
11th Apr 2015
· 5 min read