Early Stage VC at Prime Venture Partners, evangelist for IndiaStack, serial entrepreneur! In Fintech startups before Fintech was a term - some of our companies include Ezetap, HackerEarth, Happay, KredX, NiYO, Moneytap, SmartOwner and many more! I'm a passionate marketing executive with strong desire to mentor and lead entrepreneurs in developing disruptive technologies and business models - and introducing these in emerging markets. Entrepreneurs rock - and we know that!