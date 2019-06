Sanjeev Bhatia is the Co-Founder of OnlyMobiles.com, an online and offline omni-channel , selling pocket gadgets such like Mobile Phones, Wearables, Tablets & Accessories. The company currently have a PAN India reach across 21,000 pin codes in India, which is contributing to almost 85% of their mobile business. They also have 129 brick and mortar offline retail outlets across the country.