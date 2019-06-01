EDITIONS
Sarika Goel
Sarika Goel, an IT and Sales ninja by profession, creative at heart is passionate for Scrapbooks which led to her dream venture
Scrapbookist
. She loves to scrap on her own along with her team and write blogs about her work.
Top 10 sites to order digital photo book in India
by Sarika Goel
16th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
Comparison: The beauty of handmade photo books vs perfection of digital photo book?
by Sarika Goel
9th Jan 2018
· 6 min read
Scrapbook Tools and Materials for Beginners: The Best 8
by Sarika Goel
5th Dec 2017
· 5 min read