Satyajit Roy, 30, is fondly known in food circles as OnionKnight. Currently the CEO of EGK Foods Pvt. Ltd., a food processing concern that deals primarily with Onions and its by products, Everyday Gourmet Kitchen has grown exponentially in the past 18 months. With plans to build a modern innovative factory that is compliant with all the sustainability laws, Satyajit and EGK Foods are dedicated to make a real difference to the Onion farmers and the Onion farming trade in the years to come. Satyajit also enjoys literature and the performing arts with a keen interest in storytelling and story-listening. He is also involved in guiding early stage startups avoid common mistake through participation in Entrepreneurship Cells as a mentor.

How Game of Thrones inspired one of my businesses and got me involved in another one!

by Satyajit OnionKnight Roy
9th Jun 2017 · 6 min read

Why entrepreneurs should ‘Break Own Barriers’ through empathy and imagination

by Satyajit OnionKnight Roy
21st Mar 2017 · 5 min read

Level up, Noob

A take on how we need to keep evolving in this forever-changing world!
by Satyajit OnionKnight Roy
10th Mar 2017 · 4 min read

Think-telligence

A take on what we consider traditionally as intelligence and what intelligence may evolve to in the future
by Satyajit OnionKnight Roy
10th Mar 2017 · 5 min read

Entrepreneurship – The schizophrenic paradox

The trials and tribulations of running a startup pull you in many directions at the same times! 
by Satyajit OnionKnight Roy
10th Mar 2017 · 8 min read