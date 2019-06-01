Satyajit Roy, 30, is fondly known in food circles as OnionKnight. Currently the CEO of EGK Foods Pvt. Ltd., a food processing concern that deals primarily with Onions and its by products, Everyday Gourmet Kitchen has grown exponentially in the past 18 months. With plans to build a modern innovative factory that is compliant with all the sustainability laws, Satyajit and EGK Foods are dedicated to make a real difference to the Onion farmers and the Onion farming trade in the years to come. Satyajit also enjoys literature and the performing arts with a keen interest in storytelling and story-listening. He is also involved in guiding early stage startups avoid common mistake through participation in Entrepreneurship Cells as a mentor.