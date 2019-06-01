Shailaz co-founded PayU India and serves as the Chief Operating Officer. Shailaz is a seasoned management professional who has held key positions of responsibility in multinational corporations. His experience of over 12 years spans the Telecom, Internet and Payments industry with reputed brands like Airtel, Yahoo and Ibibo Group. He headed business intelligence for Airtel in India and helped Yahoo to set up its search engine operations in India as Yahoo India’s director finance. Prior to setting up PayU, he worked with Ibibo group as Head of finance. Shailaz holds an MBA degree, is a CA rank holder and has attended and executive management program at Harvard Business School.