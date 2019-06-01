EDITIONS
Sharon Joshi
Sharon Elizabeth Joshi is an Economics graduate from St. Stephens College. She is always open to learning new things and loves to share her ideas/opinions through her blogs and answers.
3 Mobile Apps every business owner must download
This article lists 3 mobile apps that help business owners manage and monitor all their business's activities without any manual effort.
by Sharon Joshi
11th Aug 2017
· 4 min read
For businesses that aren't using a cloud-based call management system- 3 myths debunked
Busting the myths that business owners and entrepreneurs have about cloud telephony as it is this that makes most them reluctant from opting for a cloud-based call management system.
by Sharon Joshi
4th Jul 2017
· 5 min read